Titan Airways Charter Flights, November – December 2021

3 September 2021
St Helena Government (SHG) recently announced the schedule of the Titan Airways Charter flights up until March 2022. This included additional flights during the peak season through November and December 2021 as well as double shuttle flights to Ascension Island.
It has since become necessary to cancel the second Ascension Island shuttle flight that was scheduled to operate on 1 December. This is due to insufficient numbers for this particular flight. The demand for Ascension Island passengers can now be accommodated by the remaining scheduled flights.
The schedule below indicates the revised times for flight operations during the period 29 November to 1 December:
|Date
|Flight No
|Departure Time
|Departure Airport
|Arrival Airport
|Arrival Time
|29 NOV 21
|ZT0141
|0015
Local
|London, Stansted Main terminal STN
|Accra, Kotoka ACC
|0715 Local
|29 NOV 21
|ZT0141
|0800
Local
|Accra, Kotoka ACC
|St Helena HLE
|1210 Local
|30 NOV 21
|ZT0142
|1000
Local
|St Helena HLE
|Ascension Island ASI
|1210 Local
|30 NOV 21
|ZT0143
|1410
Local
|Ascension Island ASI
|St Helena HLE
|1620 Local
|01 DEC 21
|ZT0144
|0900
Local
|St Helena HLE
|Accra, Kotoka ACC
|1300 Local
|01 DEC 21
|ZT0144
|1345
Local
|Accra ACC
|London, Stansted Main terminal STN
|2055 Local
SHG apologises in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by changes to the departing flight from St Helena to London, Stansted which will now depart 24 hours earlier on 1 December, due to the cancellation of the second Ascension shuttle flight.
Reminder of full timetable:
Details of the anticipated days of operations* are listed below and the flight timings will be similar to those flown previously:
Bookings
Bookings are on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. A number of seats are reserved on each flight for emergency travel i.e. medevac patients.
Persons wishing to book travel may do so via the Shipping & Travel Department of Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc. Bookings should be submitted to the Solomons Travel team via email: flight.reservations@solomons.co.sh or telephone: (+290) 22523 or visit in person at the Shipping & Travel Department, Malabar, Jamestown, between 8am and 3pm, Mondays to Fridays.
For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Finance Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac
Please note that SHG reserves the right to change dates of travel without notice even after payment has been received.
Customers wishing to book commercial or government airfreight for carriage on these flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.
*Days of operation subject to weather conditions at St Helena Airport.
SHG
3 September 2021