Titan Airways Charter Flights, November – December 2021

St Helena Government (SHG) recently announced the schedule of the Titan Airways Charter flights up until March 2022. This included additional flights during the peak season through November and December 2021 as well as double shuttle flights to Ascension Island.

It has since become necessary to cancel the second Ascension Island shuttle flight that was scheduled to operate on 1 December. This is due to insufficient numbers for this particular flight. The demand for Ascension Island passengers can now be accommodated by the remaining scheduled flights.

The schedule below indicates the revised times for flight operations during the period 29 November to 1 December:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 29 NOV 21 ZT0141 0015

Local London, Stansted Main terminal STN Accra, Kotoka ACC 0715 Local 29 NOV 21 ZT0141 0800

Local Accra, Kotoka ACC St Helena HLE 1210 Local 30 NOV 21 ZT0142 1000

Local St Helena HLE Ascension Island ASI 1210 Local 30 NOV 21 ZT0143 1410

Local Ascension Island ASI St Helena HLE 1620 Local 01 DEC 21 ZT0144 0900

Local St Helena HLE Accra, Kotoka ACC 1300 Local 01 DEC 21 ZT0144 1345

Local Accra ACC London, Stansted Main terminal STN 2055 Local

SHG apologises in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by changes to the departing flight from St Helena to London, Stansted which will now depart 24 hours earlier on 1 December, due to the cancellation of the second Ascension shuttle flight.

Reminder of full timetable:

Details of the anticipated days of operations* are listed below and the flight timings will be similar to those flown previously:

Bookings

Bookings are on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. A number of seats are reserved on each flight for emergency travel i.e. medevac patients.

Persons wishing to book travel may do so via the Shipping & Travel Department of Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc. Bookings should be submitted to the Solomons Travel team via email: flight.reservations@solomons.co.sh or telephone: (+290) 22523 or visit in person at the Shipping & Travel Department, Malabar, Jamestown, between 8am and 3pm, Mondays to Fridays.

For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Finance Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac

Please note that SHG reserves the right to change dates of travel without notice even after payment has been received.

Customers wishing to book commercial or government airfreight for carriage on these flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

*Days of operation subject to weather conditions at St Helena Airport.

SHG

3 September 2021