Titan Airways Charter Flight Monday, 6 September – Update

The Titan Airways Charter flight, scheduled to arrive at St Helena Airport from London, Stansted on Monday, 6 September 2021, will experience a short delay before departing Stansted Airport at approximately 2.30am on Monday morning.

This is due to poor weather conditions forecast for St Helena.

St Helena Government (SHG) and Titan Airways are now planning to operate the flight as follows:

It is anticipated that check-in at Stansted Airport will open at around 11.30pm on Sunday, 5 September 2021.

All passengers are currently being contacted and, should there be any changes to the above, this will be communicated as required.

SHG

3 September 2021