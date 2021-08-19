Titan Airways Charter Flight Delayed by 72 Hours

The Titan Airways Charter flight, scheduled to arrive at St Helena Airport on Saturday, 21 August, from Stansted, London, has been delayed for at least 72 hours. This is due to poor weather conditions forecast for St Helena.

St Helena Government (SHG) and Titan Airways are working on a revised schedule and will announce further details as soon as possible.

All passengers booked to depart Stansted are advised that, due to the 72-hour delay, they will need to obtain a new pre-departure COVID-19 test result. Further information will follow on the deadline for submission of test results.

Those persons scheduled to depart St Helena who have booked pre-departure COVID-19 tests will be advised as soon as possible of a new date for the pre-departure COVID-19 testing clinic.

All passengers will be contacted shortly.

SHG

19 August 2021