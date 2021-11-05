Titan Airways Charter Flight delayed by 24 hours

The charter flight from the UK, operated by Titan Airways, scheduled to arrive at St Helena Airport on Monday, 8 November 2021, has been delayed by 24 hours due to poor weather conditions on the Island.

The flight will now depart Stansted Airport, London, just after midnight local time on Tuesday, 9 November, and arrive at St Helena Airport around lunchtime on Tuesday. The new flight schedule is below:

All passengers are advised that PCR pre-departure test results should still be emailed to the St Helena Government Health Services Director via: janet.lawrence@sainthelena.gov.sh by noon on Sunday, 7 November 2021. Given that the flight is delayed by only 24 hours, if results are outside of the 72-hour window (e.g. PCR test taken on Friday, 5 November), the requirement for a further test is waived.

In the interim, passengers are advised that they should social distance, avoid large gatherings and follow best practice hand and respiratory hygiene. Passengers should not proceed to Stansted Airport if they, or any person they have been in contact with, experience symptoms of COVID-19. Alternative testing arrangements will be in place on arrival at St Helena.

Those persons scheduled to depart St Helena for Stansted and who have booked pre-departure COVID-19 tests (e.g. for onward travel to another country) will be able to obtain this at the Flu Pod, General Hospital, at 9am on Wednesday, 10 November. Bookings should be made with Grace Richards via: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel: 22500. Please make payment for your test at the Pharmacy and take your receipt to the Flu Pod. A pre-departure COVID-19 test will cost £75.00.

Results will be available at the ‘Welcome Desk’ in the main entrance to St Helena Airport on Thursday, 11 November.

5 November 2021

