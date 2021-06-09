The St Helena Dental Department will be holding ‘St Helena Smile Week’ between 11 and 17 June as part of National Smile Month 2021.

St Helena Smile Week is our chance to take a look at our oral health, learn more about why a healthy smile is so important and share tips on how to improve and maintain our smile.

Why a healthy smile is so important:

Having healthy teeth helps us chew and digest food, it helps us to talk and speak clearly and also gives our face its shape

Gives us greater confidence, as well as influences our social lives, careers and relationships

A healthy smile can transform our visual appearance, the positivity of our mind-set, as well as improving the health of not only our mouth but our body too.

Good oral health can have so many wonderful life-changing benefits such as:

Keeping our teeth for life enabling us to enjoy a healthy varied diet

Reducing the risk of dental disease such as tooth decay, gum disease and periodontal disease

Reducing the risk of systemic disease such as Diabetes, Pneumonia, Heart Disease, Dementia, Alzheimers and Cancer

Reducing the risk of having a low birth weight baby in pregnancy

Maintaining our appearance.

How to improve and maintain your smile:

Know your plaque score

A plaque score is obtained through a plaque test which highlights bacteria on the tooth surface and is both a monitoring and motivational tool that helps both your dental team and you in ensuring your oral health is at its optimal best.

Visit your Dental Therapist to find out your plaque score to help improve your oral hygiene status and maintain a healthy smile for life.

Support the Dental Team in improving the oral health of St Helena by sharing a photo of your smile and submitting it via email to: Charmaine.buckley@sainthelena.gov.sh for display during our St Helena Smile Week (11 to 17 June) at the Dental Clinic.

9 June 2021