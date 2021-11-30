St Helena Research Institute (SHRI) marks it’s 2nd Anniversary



“Like it or not, we live in interesting times”, so said Robert F. Kennedy in a speech in 1966. The expression which seems to have its roots in English diplomatic services and interpretations of a Chinese proverb invokes feelings of opportunity, excitement, anxiety and danger. Whilst our situation today is quite different, I often quote a similar phrase ‘we live in interesting times’ whilst reflecting on how life is changing on St Helena and globally and how these changes affect us.

To read the full article click here