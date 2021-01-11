St Helena Police Report – 21 December 2020 – 3 January 2021

During the two-week period of Monday, 21 December 2020, to Sunday, 3 January 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 79 reports, resulting in one arrest.

One person was arrested for a Sexual Offence. They were interviewed and bailed to return to Police Headquarters pending further investigations.

Two reports of Theft were made and are being investigated.

Other reports included an allegation of harassment, alarm or distress, whereby one person was given a harassment warning, and a child missing from home, whereby the child was located and returned home.

Seven minor Road Traffic Collisions were reported and seven Road Traffic Offences were identified and dealt with.

Police received a number of reports of vehicles doing ‘doughnuts’ at the Jamestown Wharf. The public are advised that this is not an accepted cultural act. Drivers as well as pedestrians are put at risk when these acts are carried out. Those responsible are strongly advised to refrain from doing these dangerous acts. The area in question is defined as part of the highway.

Police also carried out community engagement in addition to engaging actively with the many festive events throughout the holiday period. Thanks goes to all the organisers for the events, which were managed well. Further thanks goes out to partnering agencies who supported the Police throughout the year.

St Helena Police would like to wish our community a Happy New Year.

Until next week – Stay Safe!

SHG

8 January 2021