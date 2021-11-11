St Helena Police Report – 1-7 November 2021

During the week of Monday, 1, to Sunday, 7 November 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 39 reports. No arrests were made.

Reports related to malicious communications, request for Police assistance, neighbour dispute, anti-social behaviour, a domestic incident, road traffic offences, concern for safety and a person missing from home.

During the week Police proactively carried out a number of community engagements as well as serving summons.

Until next time, have a good week and stay safe.

SHG

11 November 2021