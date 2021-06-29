St Helena Flies the Flag for International Pride Month

During the month of June communities around the world celebrate Pride Month. Global Pride Day is 27June 2021.

As International Pride Month draws to a close, the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, Plus) or Pride flag will be flown on the Court House flagpole in Jamestown, and at Plantation House.

This year on St Helena’s Day Saints came together to celebrate cultural diversity. The Island’s commitment to providing a supportive and welcoming society is an abiding principle in our culture. Pride Month is about tolerance, appreciating LGBTQ+ history, while we reflect on the journey many have travelled and reaffirm our commitment to move forward together in equality to complete work yet to be done.

Twenty-eight countries and territories in the world, including St Helena, recognise same-sex marriage, and 34 others provide for some partnership recognition for same-sex couples. As of December 2020, 81 countries had laws against discrimination in the workplace on the basis of sexual orientation. Twenty years ago, there were only 15. However, there are 69 countries that still criminalise being gay with penalties ranging from imprisonment to death.

Pride Month calls on individuals to remember how damaging homophobia was and still is within societies. It is about being proud of who you are no matter who you love.

