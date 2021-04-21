Social & Community Development Committee Meeting Summary – Wednesday, 14 April 2021

The Social & Community Development Committee (SCDC) held their monthly meeting on Wednesday, 14 April 2021.

An updated draft Archives Lending Policy was presented by the Custodian of Records and Head of Corporate Support who had been asked to strengthen its provisions following earlier discussions and representations. Key conclusions included:

Applications acceptable only from registered organisations for on-Island displays for a limited period

Venues require written consent from current owner or occupier

Borrower responsible for all direct and associated costs

Policy excludes documents held on behalf of third parties.

Limited consultation will now follow to include those who previously made representations. There will also be an opportunity for others to express a view.

Agreement was given for annual reviews of the Minimum Income Standard to inform the Minimum Wage.

Preparation of documentation arising from the Draft Immigration Policy was progressing with the current plan being for it to be considered by Executive Council and presentation to Legislative Council by mid-year.

The Committee agreed to consider a Draft Asylum Policy on 26 April 2021.

Updates from the Children & Adults Social Care Directorate included:

The Director and the Manager of the Princess Royal Community Care Centre (CCC) returned to St Helena on 24 March 2021 and are now back at work

The Directorate continues to run at capacity in terms of residential and supported accommodation across the Island

Extraordinary placement panels have taken place to consider requests for urgent placements, full time and respite placements including discharge from hospital

Warden flats at Cape Villa and Deason’s Centre continue to be utilised to accommodate service users meaning that both services are functioning beyond intended purposes

The CCC continues to be in high demand for meeting the needs of service users with dementia or the onset of such needs

The new call system has now been installed at Cape Villa.

