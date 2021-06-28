Shy Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for a section of Shy Road, Jamestown – near Fowlers Town House to Ladder Hill Road – to be closed between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, 7 July 2021. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to carry out slurry works in this area.

This section will be closed to pedestrians and emergency services during this period. Ladder Hill Corner and the unaffected section of Shy Road will remain open as normal.

The public is thanked in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

28 June 2021