SHG Service Delivery Survey Feedback – ENRP

St Helena Government (SHG) continues to run a ‘live’ Service Delivery Survey to gauge customer satisfaction of services offered by SHG. This user-friendly survey gives customers a chance to rate the services that SHG offer and provide feedback on how they feel a particular service can be improved. Feedback will be monitored and reported on regularly.

Here is an infographic reporting feedback received on the services provided by the Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio, and the actions taken.

SHG

12 November 2021