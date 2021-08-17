Sale Of Vehicle Spares

The Transport Section of the Central Support Service has for sale vehicle spares to fit the following vehicles. Also available is a small selection of various sized tyres.

FORD TRANSIT BUS DODGE FIRE TENDER AIR COMPRESSOR MAXIPAK REFUSE TRUCK FORD ESCORT CAR DOZER CATERPILLAR D6 STEAM CLEANER RESCUE BOAT DAF REFUSE TRUCK ESCORT PANEL VAN MK6 DODGE BUS NISSAN BUS – CITY FREELANDER FORD FIESTA CAR MK2 FORD FOCUS ESTATE 1.8D BIKES FORD ESCORT MK5 1.8 D BOMAG ROLLER FORD FIESTA – FLIGHT LDV PILOT VAN FORD FIESTA – ENCORE 1.8D BEDFORD HIAB TRUCK VAUXHALL BRAVA PICKUP HONDA MOTORCYCLE TLR200 LIEBHERR TRACK LOADER HONDA MOTORCYCLE XR250 FORD ORION CAR BEDFORD PICKUP VAN TYRES 195/80 X R15 TYRES 400 X R12 TYRES 195 X R14 TYRES 300 X R17 TYRES 700 – 12- 12 TYRES 120/80 X R17 TYRES 205/70 X R15 TYRES 110/90 – R18 TYRES 25 X 6

These items will be sold on an ‘as is’ basis. To view these items, check prices, or to purchase, please visit the Stores Section at the Donkey Plain Garage Complex, Mondays to Fridays between 9am and 3.30pm.

SHG

17 August 2021