Sale Of Vehicle Spares

17 August 2021

The Transport Section of the Central Support Service has for sale vehicle spares to fit the following vehicles.  Also available is a small selection of various sized tyres.

FORD TRANSIT BUSDODGE FIRE TENDER
AIR COMPRESSORMAXIPAK REFUSE TRUCK
FORD ESCORT CARDOZER CATERPILLAR D6
STEAM CLEANERRESCUE BOAT
DAF REFUSE TRUCKESCORT PANEL VAN MK6
DODGE BUSNISSAN BUS – CITY
FREELANDERFORD FIESTA CAR MK2
FORD FOCUS ESTATE 1.8DBIKES
FORD ESCORT MK5 1.8 DBOMAG ROLLER
FORD FIESTA – FLIGHTLDV PILOT VAN
FORD FIESTA – ENCORE 1.8DBEDFORD HIAB TRUCK
VAUXHALL BRAVA PICKUPHONDA MOTORCYCLE TLR200
LIEBHERR TRACK LOADERHONDA MOTORCYCLE XR250
FORD ORION CARBEDFORD PICKUP VAN
TYRES 195/80 X R15TYRES 400 X R12
TYRES 195 X R14TYRES 300 X R17
TYRES  700 – 12- 12TYRES 120/80 X R17
TYRES 205/70 X R15TYRES 110/90 – R18
TYRES 25 X 6 

These items will be sold on an ‘as is’ basis. To view these items, check prices, or to purchase, please visit the Stores Section at the Donkey Plain Garage Complex, Mondays to Fridays between 9am and 3.30pm.

SHG

