St Helena Government (SHG) has temporarily suspended works and temporarily closed the site at the Port Control, Customs and Biosecurity Main Container Yard at Ruperts following a review which resulted in a referral to the St Helena Police Service.



SHG is unable to comment any further whilst Police enquiries are ongoing.

#StHelena #EDIP #RupertsWharfCargoHandlingFacility

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

3 November 2021