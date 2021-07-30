Road Closure – Kingshurst Community Centre To Pounceys

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road near Kingshurst Community Centre to Pounceys to be closed between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Monday, 2 August 2021. This is to enable the Forestry Section to carry out tree felling works.

For the duration of these works, only emergency services and residents within the affected area will be granted access. The diversion route for persons needing to travel towards Bates Branch will be via Knollcombes and then onto Lemon Tree Gut, and for persons needing to travel towards White Gate the diversion route will be via Bates Branch and then onto Lemon Tree Gut. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The Forestry Section would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

30 July 2021