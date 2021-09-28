Restricted Access To Jamestown Wharf

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

The public is advised that due to the arrival of the MV Helena being slightly delayed, the Jamestown Wharf will now be closed to all members of the public on Thursday, 30 September 2021, and Friday, 1 October 2021.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The public is also advised that the whole of Lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public whilst the ship is in port.

SHG

28 September 2021