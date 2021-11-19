Reduced Veterinary Services, Week Commencing 22 November 2021

The Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio’s Veterinary and Livestock Section will shortly have limited professional veterinary skills within their team due to the Senior Veterinary Officer completing his contract with St Helena Government. As a result, the Section’s services to veterinary clients will be reduced until a new Senior Veterinary Officer is able to take up post.

Our focus will be on continuing the routine services that the local paravets can provide. The following services will therefore be affected from the week commencing Monday, 22 November 2021:

Neutering of domestic animals (dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs)

Major operations for farm and domestic animals

Cattle artificial insemination

New applications for imports of animals from Europe, South Africa or the rest of the World (excluding Ascension Island)

Provision of full diagnosis of ailments in both farm and domestic animals.

All queries and feedback can be directed to the Veterinary Services Officer, Ken Henry, via ken.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh or Agriculture Development Officer, Andrea Timm, via andy.timm@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel: 24724.

The public is thanked in advance for your patience and understanding during the period we are without a Senior Veterinary Officer and until we can provide our full range of veterinary services once more.

SHG

19 November 2021