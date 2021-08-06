Re-Scheduled Flight And Covid-19 Testing Clinic

The Airlink medical repatriation flight that was delayed on Thursday, 5 August, has now been re-scheduled to arrive to St Helena on Saturday, 7 August 2021.

The flight returning to Johannesburg is scheduled to depart on Saturday, 7 August, at 2.30pm, the check-in time for this flight will start at 12 noon on Saturday.

All departing passengers are advised that a COVID-19 test result is a mandatory requirement for entry into South Africa. Due to a time lapse of over 48 hours since the flight delay, all passengers will be required to re-test. A COVID-19 testing clinic will be set up in the flu pod at the General Hospital in Jamestown today, Friday 6 August, at 1pm.

Persons are required to make the payment of £75 for the test, at the Pharmacy, prior to being tested, and will be asked to provide their receipt of payment at the Flu Pod testing clinic.

Persons are advised to check with their insurance provider on claiming the additional costs for re-testing.

If you require a test, bookings should be made with the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, on tel: 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Test results will be available at check-in at St Helena Airport on Saturday, 7 August 2021.

SHG

6 August 2021