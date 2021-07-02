Purchasing Locally Produced Compost

Waste Management Services have for sale locally produced compost – produced by blending fish waste, piggery effluent and chipped forestry waste.

The compost is sold at £5.00 per 80 litre bag (restricted to four bags per customer in order to maximise its availability).

Customers interested in purchasing compost should first reserve their compost with the Landfill Manager, Patrick Crowie, on tel: 23655 or via email: landfill.manager@helanta.co.sh. Subject to compost availability, customers should then make payment at the Post & Customer Services Centre, Jamestown, and produce their receipt to the Landfill Manager at Horse Point Landfill Site in order to collect their compost.

The compost is pre-bagged. Returning customers are requested to recycle their bags and bring them back for refilling when more compost is required.

Waste Management Services – ‘Working in partnership with customers for a cleaner and greener St Helena’.

SHG

2 July 2021