Provisional Register of Electors Published

The Provisional Register of Electors has been published today, Monday 10 May 2021.

Now that the Provisional Register is published, eligible persons have up until 4pm on Tuesday, 25 May 2021, to make an application to amend the Register.

Persons who are eligible to have their names included on the Register may apply to amend the Provisional Register to add or remove their name, remove the name of someone who has died or left the Island or who might be ineligible for inclusion in the Register, change an address or electoral district in which he/she will be allowed to vote or correct any other error, such as a change of name.

Persons eligible to be registered must:

Have St Helenian Status as defined in the Immigration Ordinance, 2011

Be 17 years of age or older with St Helena as their ordinary place of residence.

There are some exceptions, such as mental incapacity or someone serving a prison sentence of 12 months or more.

There will be a General Election held on St Helena later this year. If your name is not on the Register of Electors you will not be able to stand for election to the new Legislative Council or vote in the General Election. It is therefore your responsibility to check the Provisional Register and to make application to have your name included if it is not already listed.

It is also important to ensure that your details are correct. For example, if you have changed your name or address, you are encouraged to update your details so that the 2021 Register is up-to-date. This is especially important if you are considering standing for Election to the new Legislative Council.

You can also take the opportunity to make voting easier for you. For example, if you live in the Sandy Bay area and work in Jamestown, it might be more convenient for you to vote in the Jamestown Electoral District. This is possible but the Register needs to list you in the area you wish to vote in, so if you want to make this type of change, please also complete Form A or contact either the Registration Officer or any of the Assistant Registration Officers.

The Register has been published on the Gazettes page of the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government-gazettes/.

Hard copies will also be placed at the following locations:

Customer Service Centre, Jamestown

Public Library, Jamestown

ENRPP Offices, Scotland

Rural sub Post Offices

Copies will also be held by Assistant Registration Officers and the Assistant Registration Officer at the office of the Administrator, Ascension Island.

Applications using the prescribed form ‘A’ will need to be submitted to the Registration Officer, at the Castle by no later than 4pm on 25 May 2021. Form ‘A’ is available on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/. Copies will also be available from the Castle reception or any of the Assistant Registration Officers.

Further information about registering and making amendments may be obtained from Registration Officer, Carol George, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: carol.george@sainthelena.gov.sh.

The final Register of Electors for the year commencing July 2021 will be published in June.

SHG

10 May 2021