Police Appeal for Information- Theft at Longwood Golf Club

St Helena Police are appealing for information relating to the theft of a sum of money, alcohol and chocolate from the Golf Club in Longwood. This burglary is suspected to have taken place between midnight and the early hours of Saturday, 13 November 2021.

The public is reminded that it is an offence to steal property belonging to another and these incidents will always be thoroughly investigated by the Police.

Members of the public who might have seen someone committing this offence or have any information relating to this incident, regardless of how minor they may consider their information to be, are asked to please contact the Police on telephone 22626, to speak with a police officer of their choice, or via email: emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh, quoting reference: HEHN9349.

All calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

SHG

29 November 2021