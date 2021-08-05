Police Appeal For Information – Road Traffic Collision

St Helena Police are appealing for information relating to a road traffic collision that occurred on the morning of Friday, 23July 2021, involving a motorcycle. The incident occurred on Market Street, Jamestown, just outside of Police Headquarters, whereby one person was seriously injured. The Police would like to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this incident.

Anyone with information, regardless of how minor they may consider it to be, including if they have any information that may aid the Police investigation are asked to contact Police Headquarters via tel: 22626. Persons can request to speak with a Police Officer of their choice or email: emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh, quoting reference: HEHN8635. All information will be treated in strictest confidence.

SHG

5 August 2021