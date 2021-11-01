Police Appeal For Information – House Burglary In Alarm Forest

St Helena Police are appealing to the public for information relating to a house burglary in the Alarm Forest area (opposite Gordons Post) which is suspected to have occurred on Tuesday, 5 October 2021.

If anyone has any information, or witnessed any suspicious activity in this area during this time please do not hesitate to contact Police.

Any information can be provided in the strictest of confidence to Police Constable, Sebastian Williams, on tel: 22626 or email: sebastian.williams@sainthelena.gov.sh or to any Officer on duty at the time.

SHG

1 November 2021