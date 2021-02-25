Police Appeal For Information – Hit And Run In Jamestown

Police are carrying out an investigation into a suspected road traffic collision which occurred on Ladder Hill Corner Road whereby a section of wall sustained damage. This incident occurred between the hours of 10.30pm on Saturday, 20February 2021, and 9am on Sunday, 21February 2021.

Should you have any information relating to this incident, please contact Police Constable, Charlene John, via email: charlene.john@sainthelena.gov.sh quoting incident report number: HEHN00007626. Alternatively, please contact Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 and speak to an Officer of your choice.

Any information provided to Police will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

25 February 2021