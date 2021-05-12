Police Appeal For Information – Dogs Worrying Livestock

St Helena Police are currently investigating an incident involving a dog/s worrying cattle in the Deadwood Plain area.

This incident occurred between approximately 7pm on Thursday, 15 April, and 10am on Friday, 16 April 2021.

Dogs worrying livestock is an ongoing issue and dog owners are reminded that they are responsible for ensuring their dogs are tethered and they know exactly where their dog is at all times.

Incidents such as these could cause financial loss, hardship and inconvenience to livestock owners.

With the assistance of the community, these types of crimes can be prevented. Police are therefore appealing to the public to come forward with any information to ensure justice for the victim and to help prevent these incidents from reoccurring.

Any information regarding this incident can be provided to Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or alternatively sent to Police Constable, Charlene John, via email: charlene.john@sainthelena.gov.sh, quoting incident report number HEHN00007993.

Any information provided to Police will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Appeals such as these are an important and valid line of inquiry that Police undertake as part of their investigation. Police follow numerous lines of inquiry to detect crime and the public should be reassured that the Police use every resource available to them.

SHG

12 May 2021