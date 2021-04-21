St Helena Immigration would like to remind the public of the importance of having a valid passport. A passport must remain valid for at least six months from the expiry date of any entry permit and it is the responsibility of the passport holder to ensure their passport is kept up to date and to check when it is due for renewal.

Whilst the Immigration Office is able to assist with British and St Helenian passport renewals, they are unable to assist holders of foreign national passports.

At present, travel is restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in some cases, foreign nationals are required to attend a passport renewal in person. Foreign nationals are therefore advised to make early arrangements to allow enough time to renew their passport.

SHG

21 April 2021