Opportunity to Travel from St Helena to Ghana on Titan Airways Flight

An opportunity has arisen to allow passengers travelling on the Titan Airways flight, scheduled to depart St Helena on Wednesday, 13 January 2021, to disembark during the flights technical stop in Accra, Ghana, on route to the United Kingdom.

Any persons interested in taking advantage of this opportunity to disembark in Ghana are asked to contact Acting Airport Director, Paul Cherrett, on email: paul.cherrett@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Ghanaian authorities require a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival as well as a mandatory test on arrival at the airport in Accra. PCR testing will be available for departing passengers on Monday, 11 January 2021.

Interested persons must present passport details and proof of the right of entry into Ghana by no later than 4pm on Friday, 8 January 2021.

7 January 2021