Offshore Surveillance Report 2021

St Helena’s fish resources are one of the Island’s most valuable assets. In order to protect our fish resources it is important that we do all we can to monitor our offshore fisheries

St Helena’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is the waters up to 200 miles from the shore of St Helena, the entire EEZ has been declared as a Marine Protected Area. It is crucial that we protect our EEZ and ensure illegal fishing does not take place.

During 2021 daily surveillance checks have been conducted to assess the levels of activity surrounding the EEZ. The Marine Enforcement Section is publishing this report to inform the public of the work that takes place to protect St Helena waters.

This report shows the remote surveillance data for this year.

December 2020 – February 2021

No offshore fishing activity was detected inside or around the St Helena EEZ. Only transiting merchant vessels were detected.

March 2021

No offshore fishing activity was detected inside or around the St Helena EEZ. Spanish long line vessels visited St Helena for medical assistance. The vessels were monitored whilst they were inside the EEZ and no fishing took place.

April 2021

No offshore fishing activity was detected inside or around the St Helena EEZ. An El Salvadorian purse seine vessel transited through the St Helena EEZ. The vessel had declared its intent prior to entry and was monitored during its transit.

May – June 2021

No offshore fishing activity was detected inside or around the St Helena EEZ. Only transiting merchant vessels were detected.

July 2021

Several Spanish fishing vessels detected fishing outside the St Helena EEZ Northern zone. The vessels were monitored and the closest activity was 17nm outside the EEZ boundary.

August 2021

Several Spanish fishing vessels detected fishing outside the St Helena EEZ Northern zone. The vessels were monitored and the closest activity was 19nm outside the EEZ boundary.

September 2021

Several Spanish fishing vessels detected fishing outside the St Helena EEZ Northern zone. The vessels were monitored and the closest activity was 49nm outside the EEZ boundary.

October 2021

Several Spanish fishing vessels detected fishing outside the St Helena EEZ Northern zone. The vessels were monitored and the closest activity was 45nm outside the EEZ boundary.

Summary

The threat of foreign fishing vessels fishing illegally in St Helena waters is deemed to be low. Daily surveillance activity will continue to ensure the threat assessment remains up to date.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact St Helena Government Marine Enforcement Officer, Jason Sparks, on tel: 290 64642 or via email: jason.sparks@sainthelena.gov.sh

20 December 2021