National Pet Month – The Welfare Of Animals

National Pet Month (NPM) is celebrated between 1 April and 3 May 2021 and is used to celebrate and raises awareness of responsible pet ownership.

In recognition of NPM, we share with you animal welfare advice provided by the Veterinary Section:

Animal welfare affects us all, and it should never be forgotten that animals have the same feelings and emotions as us, they just can’t express it so obviously.

To best care for your animals, simply observe well, know your animals, and follow the famous ‘five freedoms’ of animal welfare:

Freedom from hunger and thirst – by ready access to fresh water and a diet to maintain full health and vigour Freedom from discomfort – by providing an appropriate environment including shelter and a comfortable resting area Freedom from pain, injury and disease – by prevention or rapid diagnosis and treatment Freedom to express normal behaviour – by providing sufficient space, proper facilities, and company of the animal’s own kind Freedom from fear and distress – by ensuring conditions and treatment which avoid mental suffering.

Should you have any queries regarding the welfare of your animals, please contact the Veterinary Section on tele: 24724.

SHG

20 April 2021