Modular Cable Landing Station Arrives

The Modular Cable Landing Station (MCLS), which forms a major part of St Helena’s Fibre Optic Cable Project, arrived to St Helena via the MV Helena on Tuesday, 16 March 2021.

The MCLS, and associated components, was designed and fabricated in the United States by American Manufactured Structures and Services (AMSS).

The MCLS was offloaded, transported, and carefully positioned at the site in Rupert’s, with installation works soon to commence.

Director of MCLS from AMSS, Bob Pohlman, commented:

“I am extremely pleased on how well AMSS and SHG were able to work together with the issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, handling all planning and coordination via emails and conference calls. Once the modules arrived on the MV Helena, all teams worked together effortlessly – as if they had been working together for a long time. We can now proceed in making the building weather tight and reinstalling all the crossovers, as we work toward connecting power. It has been my pleasure to meet some great folks and hopefully we are providing them a link to a prosperous future.”

SHG’s Equiano Project Manager, Jeremy Roberts, added:

“The arrival of the MCLS, which will accommodate the landing of the Equiano Cable System, is one of the major cornerstones of this exciting and strategically important project for St Helena. It is also important to stress that the transportation, offloading, and positioning of the CLS units could not have been accomplished without the support and commitment of several major stakeholders.”

Modular Cable Landing Station being offloaded from the MV Helena

Modular Cable Landing Station ready for transportation

Modular Cable Landing Station being positioned

SHG

18 March 2021