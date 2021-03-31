St Helena Government

Minimum Wage Increase And New Minimum Wage Policy

31 March 2021

Executive Council, on 30 March 2021, approved an increase to the Minimum Wage of 7p per hour.

Effective from 1 July 2021, the Minimum Wage will be £3.25 for persons over 18 and £2.30 for persons aged 16 or 17.

In addition, Executive Council approved a new Minimum Wage Policy which sets out the principles for establishing a longer-term path to a more ambitious Minimum Wage, benefitting workers and providing adequate time for businesses to plan and adapt. The Minimum Wage Policy is available on the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

In the coming months, the Employment Rights Committee will engage with employers, employees and other relevant stakeholders, like charities, to gather information that will inform a target Minimum Wage and proposed timetable for achieving that target over the next 3-7 years. These discussions will focus on identifying potential economic impacts including changes to business operations, prices, levels of employment, and consumer spending. A timetable for achieving the target minimum wage will be approved and published by the end of 2021 to commence implementation from 1 April 2022.

Any business owner or other member of the public who is interested in participating in this process should contact Senior Economist, Amanda Curry Brown, via tel: 22470 or email: amanda.brown@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Minimum Wage Infographic

