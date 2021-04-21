Median Annual Wage from Employment Measured at £8,690 in 2019/20

The Statistics Office has released new estimates of average incomes from full-time employment for the 2019/20 financial year.

The estimated median annual before-tax wage rose to £8,690 – a modest increase of 0.6% compared to the previous year when price inflation is taken into account. This is a change to the trend in the previous two years, when median wages fell. The median wage level however is around 5% lower than in 2016/17, after adjusting for inflation.

Chart 1. Median annual gross wages from full-time employment, 2012/13 to 2019/20, in constant 2019/20 prices (i.e. adjusted for price inflation)

The median is the usual measure of average incomes or wages, because it is less sensitive than the mean (the more common method used in other statistics) to small numbers of relatively high wage earners in a population. A median wage level of £8,690 means that, for 2019/20, half of before-tax wages from locally-recruited employment were less than £8,690, and half were higher.

The estimates are derived from records maintained by the Income Tax Office using methodology consistent with previous releases. Only incomes from employment above an analysis cut-off (set around the level of a single-person Income Related Benefit) are included; any income from self-employment and investment is excluded. Incomes of persons employed by the St Helena Government following international recruitment (known as Technical Cooperation Officers) are not considered typical and so are also excluded from the statistics on incomes.

More detailed statistics on incomes, including the differences between lower and higher paid employees, and between men and women, are available in the latest Statistical Bulletin, found on the St Helena Government website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/statistics-reports-and-publications/. Detailed data can be accessed in Excel format from the ‘Incomes’ file at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/

#StHelena #Statistics #AverageIncome #Wages #StatsNews

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

21 April 2021