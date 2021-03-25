MCC Engineers Arrive On-Island

Two engineers from Marine Contractors and Consultants (MCC) arrived on-Island on Wednesday, 24 March 2021, to undertake tasks in conjunction with the Fibre Optic Cable Project.

Following their mandatory quarantine period, the MCC engineers will:

Undertake assessments of the near shore infrastructure

Liaise with potential sub-contractors

Determine if the sub-contractors have the right equipment at their disposal, which will facilitate the landing of the Equiano Cable System

Assess the subsea cable pulling procedures

Assess the emergency evacuation plans.

SHG’s Equiano Project Manager, Jeremy Roberts, commented:

“The activities, which the MCC engineers will undertake during their stay on the Island will allow for the necessary fronthaul and beach manhole infrastructure to be installed to accommodate the Equiano System that is subject to be landed by Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) during the first week of July 2021.”

#StHelena #MCC #CableProject #GoogleEquianoCable

SHG

25 March 2021