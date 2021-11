The fuel tanker MT Sarah is expected to arrive at St Helena on Friday, 5 November 2021.

Port Control would like to advise the public and boat owners that the whole of Lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to on Friday, 5 November, and will remain closed until the vessel’s departure.

Port Control would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

3 November 2021