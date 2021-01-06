Longwood Sidewalk Contract Awarded

Following an open procurement exercise conducted in December 2020, SHG has entered into a contract with Simon Francis of S. Doy Construction, Sea View, Alarm Forest, for the construction of a wheelchair accessible public sidewalk at Longwood.

The sidewalk will be adjacent to the existing Longwood Avenue Road allowing pedestrians to travel the route without using the main road. Completion of this work is programmed for the end of February 2021.

The project is being funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Micro Projects. Executive Council previously agreed a number of smaller Micro Projects under EDIP, which can be implemented relatively quickly with a low total cost and which are not subject to detailed business cases.

Members of the public will be kept informed of progress and are thanked for their understanding during this time.

SHG

6 January 2021