Labour Regulating Authority – Guidelines And Codes Of Practice For All Employers And Employees

The Labour Regulating Authority issued guidelines and codes of practice for all employers and employees on Monday, 16 August 2021. These guidelines and codes are now best practice on St Helena for all employers and provide guidance on employees’ rights and dealing with problems at work. They affect everyone who employs someone or who is employed.

The guidelines and codes of practice can be found on the Labour Regulating Authority page of the St Helena Government website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/labour-regulating-authority/.

They are also available at the Judicial Services Offices and copies will be placed in the Public Library and the Post & Customer Services Centre.

SHG

19 August 2021