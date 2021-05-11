Halley’s Mount Road Closure – Reminder

The public is advised that the road, from the junction near St Matthew’s Church towards Halley’s Mount and through to the Dungeon Cemetery, will be closed on Wednesdays between 9am and 3pm from 12 May to 2 June 2021.

This closure is to allow the Forestry Section of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Division to carry out tree surgery works.

During these closures, the diversion route will be via Gordon’s Post. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The Forestry Section would like to thank the public in advance for their co-operation.

SHG

11 May 2021