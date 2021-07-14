Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Friday, 16 July 2021

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place on Friday, 16 July 2021, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the twenty-sixth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMs Radio 1. The meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

This will be the Budget Session with the Financial Secretary delivering his Budget Speech for the 2021/22 financial year.

The meeting will continue on Monday, 19 July, when Elected Members will give their responses to the Financial Secretary’s Budget Speech and thereafter will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, giving each Elected Member the opportunity to raise various Island issues.

A full Order Paper for the meeting will be published on the SHG website shortly at:

SHG

14 July 2021