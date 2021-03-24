Formal Legislative Council Meeting

FRIDAY, 26 MARCH 2021

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place on Friday, 26 March 2021, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the twenty-second meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. The meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

The Order Paper includes ten Sessional Papers and four Questions for oral response.

There are also eight Motions relating to the Second Supplementary Appropriation (2020/21) Bill, 2021, and withdrawal of moneys from the Consolidated Fund, the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Public Accounts Committee Report, the excess expenditure for the financial year 2019/20, the Consultative Poll on Governance Reform, UK Financial Aid and economic business ventures, and prioritisation of travel to St Helena.

The meeting will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, giving each Elected Member the opportunity to raise various Island issues.

A copy of the Order Paper is available on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/

SHG

24 March 2021