Formal Legislative Council Meeting

FRIDAY, 15 JANUARY 2021

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place on Friday, 15 January 2021, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the twentieth meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. The meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

The Order Paper includes two Sessional Papers and four Questions for oral response. There is also one Motion relating to a consultative poll being held in February 2021 on the government system.

The meeting will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, giving each Elected Member the opportunity to raise various Island issues.

A copy of the Order Paper, as well as reports on the Governance Review, is available on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/

12 January 2021