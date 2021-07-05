Family and Community Values Survey

St Helena Government (SHG) would like to better understand whether and how the way the Island is developing is affecting our family and community values.

Family and community values play an important role in the vitality and continuation of St Helenian culture. They matter to us because they are shared values which bind us together, and make us unique. While they are formed by our past and our culture, they are also shaped by how we see the future. Therefore how we see the future and its relationship with our values matters to influence how SHG is steering development, and for future culture and social life.

We want to hear your views which are vital to informing our planning and policies and to help us serve the community.

Please complete a survey available online via the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/StH-Values or complete a hard copy printed in this week’s newspapers, and return to the Castle Reception.

The deadline for responses is Saturday, 31 July 2021. All responses will be kept strictly confidential.

We look forward to hearing from you.

