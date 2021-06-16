Education and Employment Committee Meeting – Wednesday, 2 June 2021

The Education and Employment Committee met on Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Committee endorse amendments to the Employment Rights Ordinance and Employment Rights Regulations

Committee updated on progress against School Improvement Plans

The monthly meeting of the Education and Employment Committee took place on Wednesday, 2 June 2021.

The Attorney General was present at the meeting and members were asked to consider the amendments to the Employment Rights Ordinance and the Employment Rights Regulations. The Attorney General explained the various amendments that had been made. A query was raised as to why the guidelines had not come back to the Committee but instead went to Executive Council; it was therefore requested for the Guidelines to return to Committee for review as the Consultation period was still open. The Chairperson of the Labour Regulating Authority will be invited to discuss this. Members therefore endorsed the amendments to the Employment Rights Ordinance and the Employment Rights Regulations.

Head Teachers from Prince Andrew (PAS), St Paul’s Primary and Pilling Primary Schools were welcomed to the meeting and gave members an overview of the progress made against their School Improvement Plans. It was noted that PAS has seen an increase in social issues in school resulting from activities over the weekend. Some behaviour issues amongst students were also discussed.

It was queried why students were allowed mobile phones at school and the Committee was advised that parents are made aware of the school policy in relation to mobile phones through their newsletters which advise that no mobile phones are allowed in school. The Mobile Phone Policy is enforced at PAS and if a student is found in possession of a mobile phone without authorisation then the phone is

confiscated. It was noted that Year 12 and 13 students are allowed to have a mobile phone to support their learning but use is supervised.

16 June 2021