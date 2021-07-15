Draft Archives Lending Policy – Deadline For Comments – 16 July 2021

The public is reminded that the deadline for comments on the draft Archives Lending Policy is tomorrow, Friday 16 July 2021.

The draft Policy has been established to ensure the safety and security of the documents in the St Helena Government Archives to facilitate the safe loaning of documents for on-Island exhibitions. It covers the entire loan process and outlines the criteria to be met for the loan of documents.

The draft Policy is available in hard copy at the Post & Customer Services Centre, the Public Library and at the Castle Reception in Jamestown and can also be requested from Nicole Plato via: nicole.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh. An electronic copy is available on the Public Consultation page of the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/.

Anyone wishing to make any comment on the draft Policy may do so in writing to the Executive Assistant, Nicole Plato, Central Support Service, at the Castle, Jamestown, or via the above email address by no later than tomorrow, Friday 16 July 2021.

SHG

15 July 2021