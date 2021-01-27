Controlled Rock Removal – Thursday, 28 January 2021

The Rock Guards of the Infrastructure & Transport Directorate will be carrying out a controlled rock removal on the hillside of Ladder Hill, approximately 15 meters above the Museum of Saint Helena carpark, between 10am and 12 noon tomorrow, Thursday 28 January 2021.

In the interest of public safety, the carpark behind the Museum of Saint Helena will be closed between 9am and 12 noon tomorrow, 28 January, to allow works to commence. Vehicle owners are requested to vacate this area by 9am tomorrow, 28 January 2021.

Jacobs Ladder and all surrounding buildings will remain open. The public is asked to exercise caution when driving or walking in this area. Appropriate signage and marshals will be in place.

The Rock Guards would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

27 January 2021