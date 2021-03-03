Consultative Poll on Governance Reform – Polling Day Two Weeks Away

St Helena goes to the polls on Wednesday, 17 March 2021, after Legislative Council unanimously agreed that a Consultative Poll on Governance Reform will be held on St Helena.

The Poll will ask the public if the current Governance System should be changed, and if so, whether it should be changed to a Revised Committee System or a Ministerial System.

Information on all three systems of Governance have been made available via a variety of channels as follows:

Articles/Posters in local newspapers (also available on the SHG Website)

Radio discussions on both local stations

An Information Booklet (available in Island shops, key locations, and on request to the SHG Press Office)

TV Presentation (scheduled to air this weekend)

Make sure you check out the above material to gain a better understanding of the different Governance Systems ahead of Polling Day.

You must also ensure you are registered on the Supplemental List of Individuals, or are already on the electoral roll, to be able to cast your vote in the Poll. For information on how to register, check your local newspaper or contact Registration Officer, Carol George, via email carol.george@sainthelena.gov.sh.

For any further information, please contact any Elected Member of Legislative Council, Deputy Speaker of the House, Maureen Thompson, on email: maureen.thompson@helanta.co.sh or Acting Head of News, Liam Yon, on email: liam.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh.

See three posters on each Governance System

3 March 2021