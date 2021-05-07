Bicentenary Of Napoleon’s Burial – Sunday’s Event To Be Broadcast Live

Sunday, 9 May 2021, marks 200 years since the burial of Napoleon, Emperor of the French, at The Tomb, Sane Valley.

To commemorate the Bicentenary of the burial of Napoleon, a ceremony will take place at The Tomb, starting at 2.50pm. The ceremony will include readings, various pieces of music and songs from Island musicians and singers, a two-minute silence followed by the playing of the Reveille, and laying of the wreaths to accompany the mini bouquets from the public which were placed on Wednesday, 5 May.

Members of the public are able to attend.

The event will also be broadcast live via the promo channel on local TV as well as on YouTube and Facebook – accessed via: www.napoleon200.sh.

#StHelena #NapoleonBicentenary

SHG

7 May 2021