The Public is reminded that SHG are currently running a design competition for a new Badge of St Helena, with the prospect of winning £100.

The competition is open to all persons residing on-Island and will close on Friday, 26 March 2021.

Designs can either be submitted electronically or in hard copy and should preferably include pictorial and/or symbolic images relevant to St Helena for both obverse and reverse of the Badge.

Designs should preferably not exceed an A4 quarter page size as they will need to be reduced to fit the size of the Badge, which will have a diameter of 3.5cm, and should be accompanied by a narrative to explain the thinking behind the design.

It should be noted that SHG reserves the right to edit the selected designs.

Entries should be submitted to the Secretary of the Honours Committee, Linda Benjamin, at the Castle. Hard copies should be placed in a sealed envelope marked “Design Competition – Badge of St Helena”. E-copies should be addressed to linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Advert – Badge of St Helena Design Competition

15 March 2021