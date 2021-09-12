Arrangements for Surgery

St Helena Government is pleased to confirm Dr Chawdhery has accepted a position of Locum General Surgeon at the General Hospital. We are looking forward to welcoming him to the Island on the next flight.

In the meantime, there is currently no resident surgeon on-Island, therefore, the Health Service Directorate’s, Acting Senior Medical Officer, Dr Gerard, has asked Dr Francisco to help provide surgical cover. He will be supported by the on-Island team, with a tele link set up between St Helena and Ascension Island. Surgical assistance will be provided remotely from Ascension Island by Dr Bianca. This is accepted practice in areas that do not have a surgeon, such as remote areas of Australia, Antarctica and China.

Modern surgical practice is to stabilise patients before procedures or medevac. As per normal procedures, overseas medical referrals or medevacs will continue to be used where required.

12 September 2021