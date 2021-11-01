Appointment Of Interim Chief Medical Officer

The Health Services Directorate would like to advise that locum Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr Michael Wyatt, has been appointed Interim Chief Medical Officer with effect from 1 November 2021. Dr Wyatt will continue his practice in orthopaedic surgery as well as taking on additional management responsibilities, including having overall responsibility for the Medical Team within the Health Services Directorate.

Dr Kamar Tanyan has stepped down from the role of Senior Medical Officer with effect from 1 November 2021. Thanks are extended to Dr Tanyan for all her hard work and support during the period she served as Senior Medical Officer. In particular, recognition is given to the key role Dr Tanyan has played in the Health Services Directorate’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

