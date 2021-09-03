Acting Governor Hosts Reception to Recognise Persons Involved With The Fibre Optic Cable Project

Acting Governor, Greg Gibson, held a reception at Plantation House on Thursday, 2 September 2021, to recognise persons involved with the Fibre Optic Cable Project.

Invited guests included St Helena Government (SHG) officials, representatives from SURE South Atlantic Ltd, Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc, AMD Engineering, Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) and the Marine Contractors and Consultants team (MCC).

In his speech, the Acting Governor welcomed and thanked those involved in the Fibre Optic Cable Project, reflected on the milestones achieved so far, and look forward to the future of the Project.

The Acting Governor concluded by saying:

“The much faster internet connectivity, as a result of this Fibre Optic Cable Project, will bring many benefits to the Island including investment opportunities in satellite ground stations and increased use of internet-based technology and delivery through, for example, digital financial transactions. The high-speed fibre optic cable will also offer opportunities for private sector development, distance learning, tele-medicine, and e-commerce. Thank you once again to everyone, especially, ASN, MCC, SHG and the St Helena private sector.”

SHG

3 September 2021